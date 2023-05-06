Missouri adds much needed big man in transfer Connor Vanover

Vanover becomes the fifth transfer to join Dennis Gates at Missouri.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers have been among the most active Power-5 teams in the college basketball transfer portal this offseason and they struck again over the weekend, adding well travelled center Connor Vanover out of Oral Roberts.

The 7'3 center is now the fifth portal addition for coach Dennis Gates, joining guards Caleb Grill, John Tonje, and Tamar Bates as well as forward Jesus Carralero.

Locked on Mizzou host John Miller knew this team was in the market for a big man and is happy they were able to land Vanover after missing out on their previous targets.

"Obviously what Missouri really wants Connor Vanover for his is defense and rebounding," Miller said. "I think Vanover at this point in the process is a pretty good get."

Vanover began his college career at Cal in 2018-19 before transferring to Arkansas, where he sat out one year and played the next two.

Injuries limited him to just 15 games with the Razorbacks in 2021-22, and he ended up transferring to Oral Roberts where he posted career highs in points (12.7) rebounds (7.2) and blocks (3.2) while shooting a blistering 67.4% on two pointers and 32.4% on threes.

Mohammed Diarra was the only rotation player on Gates' team who was over 6'8, so when he hit the portal and went to NC State it was clear this team would need to find some size. Vanover clearly provides that, as he'll be the tallest player in program history, and he brings rim protection and even some outside shooting skills with him to Columbia.