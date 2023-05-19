Is it finally time for Caleb Love to return home and play for Missouri? | Locked on Mizzou

Could the third time be the charm for Missouri, who pursued Caleb Love out of high school and again in the NCAA transfer portal?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the second year in a row, a player attempting to transfer to the University of Michigan was rebuffed by the admissions department, forcing them to play elsewhere. Last year it was Terrance Shannon, who ended up at Illinois, and this year it is former North Carolina guard Caleb Love who is now looking for a new home in the NCAA transfer portal.

Love was recruited by Missouri out of high school and again after entering the portal a few months ago, and the St. Louis native was reportedly in Columbia having dinner with Tigers head coach Dennis Gates recently. Could the third time be the charm for Missouri? Locked on Mizzou host John Miller thinks so.

"At this point you almost have to think Caleb Love needs a landing spot as much as Missouri needs talent," Miller said. "So maybe there is a good marriage here."

Missouri's needs are far more obvious in the frontcourt, where the staff made pushes for Kadin Shedrick and Jimmy Bell who ended up at Texas and Mississippi State, respectively.

Gates was much more successful landing guards, including Iowa State's Caleb Grill, Tamar Bates from Indiana, and John Tonje from Colorado State.

Still, adding high end talent is never a bad thing, and if Love is willing to adjust to an off-ball role in Missouri's offense it could pay dividends for all parties involved.

That's a big if, and Love should have plenty of suitors elsewhere including Bates' old school, Indiana, and possibly Louisville or even Saint Louis if he wants a bigger role offensively.