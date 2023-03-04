Cardinals find success in opening series win vs. Blue Jays | Locked On Cardinals podcast

After outscoring the Blue Jays 23-15 in this opening series, the Cardinals are heading right into a three-game set against the Braves.

ST. LOUIS — After their loss to open the season in St. Louis, the Cardinals could have easily been affected for the rest of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cards entered the final frame on Opening Day with a slim one-run lead and Ryan Helsley on the mound and Helsley allowed the Blue Jays to tie the game before he recorded his first out. Then they pulled away and the crowd of 47,649 who thought they were about to watch an Opening Day victory went home disappointed after the Jays took the lead and the Cards went down 1-2-3 to end the game.

Instead, the Cardinals ended taking two out of three to open the season against the Blue Jays thanks to good enough pitching and the offense who was able to get to Chris Bassitt rather easily in Sunday’s contest.

Host J.D. Hafron of the Locked On Cardinals podcast discussed this weekend’s action against the Jays on the latest episode of his show.

Saturday was a nice rebound for the Cardinals but starter Jack Flaherty, while not giving up any runs, walked seven batters in his five innings of work.

“Credit to Flaherty, who despite not having his best stuff on Saturday, battled through a very tough Toronto Blue Jays lineup, getting through five innings and giving his team a chance to win," Hafron said on the Locked On Cardinals podcast.

Flaherty actually kept the Jays hitless in those five innings of work but those seven walks set a career high.

“Getting frustrated is not going to do anything for anybody, and that's something that I've had to learn and figure out," Flaherty said after the game. "Getting frustrated and showing emotion is not going do anything for me or the team, but it's going do something for the hitter. It’s about finding some peace and being able to execute

It was Flaherty’s 99th start of his career.

Something else that helped the Cardinals this weekend against the Blue Jays was their pitchers were able to keep them from rounding the bases.

The Blue Jays did not hit any home runs all series which is surprising for that lineup so give the Cardinals pitchers some credit. They may have surrendered some runs this weekend but they were able to keep a few excellent hitters from going deep.

On Sunday, Jordan Montgomery picked up his first win of the season. He was matched up against Chris Bassitt who was making his Blue Jays debut and it was an inauspicious one as the Cardinals attacked him early and scored four in the bottom of the first.

Montgomery gave up three in the top of the second but that’s all he’d surrender and the Cardinals tacked on more against Bassitt who gave up nine runs on 10 hits in three and one-third innings of work.

Hafron said about the series as a whole, “It was a fun series to watch. I’ll say it was entertaining to say the least. You had the offense, some decent pitching, especially on Saturday…”

Then he joked about Flaherty’s line and the number of baserunners he allowed, adding, “It was entertaining because isn’t that what MLB wants?”

After outscoring the Blue Jays 23-15 in this opening series, the Cardinals are heading right into a three-game set against the Braves which starts Monday night in St. Louis.