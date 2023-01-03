Is St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas underrated? | Locked On Cardinals

Could Mikolas emerge as the ace of the staff for St. Louis in 2023?

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central and finished with a record of 93-69 but they were swept out of the Wild Card series by the Philadelphia Phillies. The pitcher of record in that final game was Miles Mikolas who had a strong year for the Cards. He started 32 games, had a 3.29 ERA, and pitched in a career-high 202 and ⅓ innings.

During the offseason Cardinals fans were hoping it could be possible for the team to pursue at least one of the big free-agent pitchers who were available. Out of those three guys, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Carlos Rodón, Rodón seemed like the safe choice but he ended up signing with the New York Yankees and the Cardinals, and their fans were left to ponder, what if?

But the Cardinals' 2023 rotation (barring any Spring injuries or setbacks) is not a bad rotation by any means. It’s just a matter of which guy steps up as the true ace of the staff.

There’s Adam Wainwright who has been with St. Louis since 2005 and whose career is winding down. You have Steven Matz who is coming back from injury. There’s also Jordan Montgomery who was traded to St. Louis before the trade deadline in 2022 who Cards fans will see for a full season in 2023. Jack Flaherty has ace-type stuff but has a problem staying healthy, and finally, there’s Mikolas.

JD Hafron, host of the Locked On Cardinals podcast thinks out of all those options, Mikolas might be that guy. He said, “In five years with the Cardinals, Miles Mikolas has had three healthy seasons and in two of them, he’s been an All-Star.” Hafron added, “Sure being an All-Star isn’t quite as big as it used to be, but, still, it shouldn’t be overlooked.”

Mikolas started out in San Diego in 2012 and played there for two seasons before heading to Texas in 2014. Then, Mikolas went overseas where he played for the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Baseball League for three seasons before heading back to the states and landing with the Cardinals.

And when he landed in St. Louis in 2018, he had an incredible season. Mikolas finished 18-4 which tied for the National League lead in wins—Max Scherzer and Jon Lester also had 18 wins that season, He had a 2.83 ERA—his career-best. He led all of baseball with a 1.3 walk-per-nine rate, he made his first All-Star appearance in 2018, and he picked up enough National League MVP votes to finish sixth that season.

After that season’s performance, the Cardinals decided to sign him to a four-year extension in early 2019 but everything seemed to go downhill for Mikolas after that. He had a rough second year with the Cardinals in 2019. He went 9-14 with a 4.16 ERA but some of his other numbers were still good like his walk rate which only increased to 1.6 per nine. Then he had forearm issues that cropped up after that season and when they didn’t improve in 2020, he had surgery and missed the entire COVID-shortened season and parts of the 2021 season.

Mikolas only pitched in nine games in 2021 and Hafron joked that by this point he was wondering if the Cardinals made a colossal mistake giving Mikolas that extension but Mikolas was able to return to the Cardinals in 2022. He had a strong year, stayed healthy, and experienced some tough luck losses that contributed to his win-loss record only being 12-13.

Hafron pointed out that Mikolas would throw six innings and give up three runs which is a quality start but if your offense isn’t putting up the numbers to back you up, you get saddled with the loss in your stats.

Mikolas also had a bit of trouble with the long ball giving up 25 in 2022 which was the sixth-highest in the National League. But Hafron was quick to add that nearly half of those home runs were hit by the Brewers and Reds on the road and both of those teams play in hitter-friendly ballparks. He also mentioned that Mikolas was 6-3 with a 2.38 ERA in St. Louis.

Hafron believes Mikolas is a lot better than Cardinals fans give him credit for and that maybe, this could be the season he puts it all together and helps lead the Cardinals and their rotation to another division title.