Cardinals promote Masyn Winn, is he the team's shortstop of the future?

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar was hit by a pitch on Wednesday night and had to leave the game an inning later. On Thursday, the team announced he is headed to the 10-day injured list, and in Nootbaar’s place, St. Louis called up shortstop prospect Masyn Winn.

Winn was St. Louis’s second-round draft pick three years but wasn’t unable to play in a professional game until 2021 because of COVID restrictions. Since then, he’s steadily moved up the ladder in the Cardinals’ system and batted .283 in 494 plate appearances for Triple-A Memphis. He hit 12 home runs, drove in 39 runs batted in, and stole eight bases.

Host JD Hafron of Locked On Cardinals talked about the call-up on the latest episode of his show, saying, “They (the Cardinals) decided they’re gonna call up a guy who we are all hoping will be the shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals for at least the next decade.”

Hafron added, “We saw the talent in Spring Training. We know how good he (Winn) was. We got a long look at him.”

Winn hit .333 with two home runs and nine runs batted during Spring Training. He also hit two doubles, and two triples, stole four bases, and finished with a .949 OPS in 18 games. According to MLB Pipeline, Winn has an 80-grade arm along with 60 fielding, 60 run, 55 hit, and 45 power grades.

Right before he was called up to the Cardinals from Memphis on Thursday night, Winn finished the game with three hits, including a 412-foot home run. He will give Cardinals fans something to cheer about in an unusually-down season for the franchise.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said about Winn, “He’s one of the most exciting players I’ve seen in a while, and I am thrilled that he is coming up, and we’ll get a chance to see it up here. This is an electric player.”

The Cardinals are in the midst of a four-game series with the New York Mets, and Winn was slotted into the ninth spot in the lineup for Friday night’s game.