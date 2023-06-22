Are the St. Louis Cardinals too reliant on trying to hit the home run ball?

Most baseball fans love the home run, but there is something to be said for a team who can create offense without having to swing for the fences.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals were not only attempting to extend their four-game winning streak to five when they faced the Washington Nationals on Wednesday evening, but they were also looking for a three-game sweep in the series. But they ended up dropping the finale 3-0 and snapping the streak.

The loss made the Cardinals' record in June fall to 6-12, and their overall record is now 31-44. They’re in last place in the NL Central, nine games behind the Cincinnati Reds.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals had seven hits in the shutout loss, and only one went for extra bases—a double by Lars Nootbaar in the first inning. JD Hafron of Locked On Cardinals believes the team may be too reliant on the home run ball and that swinging for the fences all the time isn’t a good thing.

Hafron said, “My favorite Cardinals team in the history of the franchise since I’ve been alive were the teams of the 1980s. Who created chaos on offense with their speed. They get on base, and they steal; they stretch singles into doubles and doubles into triples. They forced the defense to play absolutely perfect.” He added, “I like that brand of baseball.”

“I like fewer strikeouts. I like a lot of contact. I like speed. I like creating offense. I like watching teams that hit doubles and singles instead of waiting for a home run.” He goes on to talk about how sometimes hitting a home run can be a bad thing when you’re trying to rally because the pitcher can go back to throwing from the windup instead of the stretch. There are no runners to worry about. If a team is stringing together singles or hitting singles and doubles together and keeping a flow of runners on the bases, it’s usually a better outcome for the team.

Hafron acknowledged that not everyone would agree with him about this particular philosophy. Nike didn’t create that “Chicks dig the long ball” campaign for nothing. Most baseball fans love the home run, but there is something to be said for a team who can create offense without having to swing for the fences.

The Cardinals aren’t doing that in 2023.

The Tampa Bay Rays are second in the league in home runs but tops in stolen bases. They hit for power and create runs, so they lead the league in wins with 52. As for home runs per game, Tampa is third, and St. Louis is sixth—the Yankees and Angels are sandwiched between. But the Cardinals are a last-place team, and the aforementioned Angels, Yankees, and Rays are all currently in and close to playoff spots.

Hafron acknowledged the Cardinals don’t have a terrible offense, and when looking at runs per game, they are currently 11th (4.81 runs per game) and are ahead of teams like the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres, who are 21st. But here’s a number that sticks out: the Cardinals are 5-20 when they don’t hit at least one home run. They also don’t hit many sacrifice flies or bunts, so one could argue the reliance on the home run is hurting them.

But here’s the funny part, their next series is in London this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. Four years ago, when the Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in the London Series, they scored a combined 50 runs in only two games. So maybe, the Cardinals' reliance on the long ball can help them overseas, but when they return stateside, they may have to come up with a new plan to invigorate the offense.