After finally returning to form, an injury could end Steven Matz's season for St. Louis

The left-hander had rebounded from a rough start to the season, but he suffered an injury this weekend against Kansas City.

ST. LOUIS — A bad season for the St. Louis Cardinals got worse when news came out that left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, who suffered a lat strain in his start on Saturday against Kansas City, will be shut down for 15 days. He is also unlikely to begin throwing for at least three weeks which puts his 2023 season in jeopardy.

Matz has had an up-and-down season, which included a stint in the bullpen after he began the season with a 5.72 ERA in his first ten starts. But once he was put back into the rotation in July, Matz has been lights out with a 1.86 ERA in seven starts.

This is a blow for the Cardinals, who didn’t have many bright spots in a down season, which finds them 53-66 and in last place in the NL Central.

Host JD Hafron of Locked On Cardinals discussed the loss of Matz and what it means for Cardinals fans.

"We have so little to root for right now over these final weeks of the season," Hafron joked. "One thing that I’ve at least really enjoyed has now been ripped away for possibly the remainer of the season.”

With the Cardinals not going anywhere this year, the smart thing to do would be to shut down Matz for the rest of the season. They wouldn’t want to rush him back and risk further injury, especially now that the team is all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

He’s also signed through 2025, so he’ll be back with the team in 2024, and with the way he pitched in those last seven starts, he should be in the running for a rotation spot as soon as spring training starts.

Lefthander Zack Thompson will replace Matz in the Cardinals’ rotation. Thompson has made 17 appearances for the Cardinals, but only one was a start. He has a 3.96 ERA in 25 innings of work. In his only start of the year against Colorado on August 6, Thompson lasted four innings, gave up one run on two hits, and struck out five.

Matz’s injury also means that Adam Wainright will make at least one more start. The 41-year-old is amid an abysmal season and has an 8.78 ERA in 15 starts. In his last start against Kansas City on Friday night, he lasted one inning and surrendered eight runs on nine hits, including two home runs, in a 12-8 St. Louis loss. Wainwright hasn’t won a decision since June 17 and will start against the New York Mets on Thursday.

As for Matz, this isn’t his first experience with a lat strain. He also suffered one back in 2015 when he was on the Mets and missed 57 days. And thanks to this latest injury, Matz has now been on the injured list every season he’s played in the Majors.