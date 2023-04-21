The Cardinals have had a rough start but they're better than you think | Locked On Cardinals

The Cardinals' offense has is near the top in many key categories, but there's one major problem that's holding them back so far in 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Nearly every article about a team struggling in April will state that it’s too early to panic and will mention everyone’s least favorite cliche that the baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. But it’s true. It’s 162 games, and many things can happen in a season that lasts six months.

Teams you think don’t have a chance to make the playoffs in June can go on a tear in the second half and surprise everyone. We’ve seen it repeatedly with many MLB teams. In 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies were 21-29 on May 31, and they went all the way to the World Series.

This year, the St. Louis Cardinals are sitting in fourth place in the National League Central Division with an 8-11 record, and some fans are calling for the firing of Oliver Marmol, who led the Cardinals to the playoffs in his first as a manager in 2022.

On Friday’s episode of the Locked On Cardinals podcast, host JD Hafron addressed this and tried to talk Cardinals fans down, so to speak.

Hafron spoke about how the Cardinals weren’t the only good team struggling in the early going of the 2023 season.

He said, “I know as Cardinals fans, we live inside our little Cardinals bubble and we live and die with the team. And we think everyone else out there is doing all these great things and just living their best lives while the Cardinals’ struggles continue here in the back end of April. But it’s not true.”

Hafron cited a few teams who are also having issues in April. First, he mentioned the defending NL champion Phillies, who are 8-12, the Padres, who are 10-11, the Dodgers, who are only 10-10, and the Astros, who are 9-10.

He also mentioned how most of those teams have bigger payrolls than the Astros and that two of them—Philly and San Diego—spent a lot this offseason to improve their teams. Meanwhile, Cardinals fans were begging their owners to do something this offseason aside from the Willson Contreras deal.

He addressed the fans calling for Marmol’s firing, saying, “It’s not Ollie’s fault. He didn’t construct the team.”

Another thing Hafron discussed on the show was the Cardinals' offense and how it’s not as bad as fans think. The main issue is their numbers with runners in scoring position, and when you look at their other numbers, they’re a Top 5 offense in the league.

Right now, the Cardinals rank fourth in batting average at .274, second in on-base percentage with a .354, fifth in slugging percentage at .441, third in OPS and BABIP (Batting Average on Balls In Play) at .795 and .325, respectively, and finally, they’re third in hits.

The problem lies with runners in scoring position. They’re only batting .262, which ranks 12th in the league, and overall they’re 13th in runs scored. Another issue the Cardinals are having so far in 2023, they’ve struck out 51 times with runners in scoring position, which ranks them 4th most in the league.

Hafron said, “They need to do more with the chances they have. And it just hasn’t happened enough so far this year.”

That can be said about many teams in the early going of the 2023 season, but that discrepancy in the numbers is why the Cardinals are only 8-11 with a good but untimely offense.