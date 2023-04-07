From Locked on Predators: New GM Barry Trotz doesn't want Nashville to be the NHL's country club.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Barry Trotz wants to build a culture of winning in the Music City.

That's a big reason why the new Nashville Predators general manager went out and signed Ryan O'Reilly on July 1, a veteran player who won a Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP back in 2019.

The signing came after Trotz decided to exercise a buyout on Matt Duchene's contract shortly before the start of free agency, after having already traded Ryan Johansen - with some salary retained - to the Colorado Avalanche.

According to Ann Kimmel of Locked on Predators, "Trotz is not coming in to have a locker room that is the same old Nashville Predators. And is that not something fans have wanted to hear for a while? 'What we're doing isn't working, and we need a change.' And that change comes down to culture."

Trotz said it himself on July 1. He wants serial winners. He doesn't want players to come to Nashville simply for the city's fun vibes.

Kimmel adds guys like Johansen and Duchene might be serial good players, but Trotz didn't appear to believe they could take the team to another level.

O'Reilly, along with fellow signees Gustav Nyquist and Luke Schenn, have been to the Stanley Cup Final, and know what it takes to go deep when the games matter most.

These guys were brought in to not only help the Predators win, but also to be alongside some of the team's younger players and teach them what it takes in terms of putting in the hard work.

That's not to say Johansen and Duchene don't want to win the Cup. They could very well be integral parts of winning teams in 2024 in Colorado or Dallas respectively.

But, in order to win a Cup, you want someone who's been there before.