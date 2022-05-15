Molina, Wainwright set all-time record for team wins as a battery in Cardinals' blowout of Giants

Molina and Wainwright passed Warren Spahn and Del Crandall, who amassed 202 wins for the Boston/Milwaukee Braves from 1949-63.

ST. LOUIS — Sunday’s Game Report: Cardinals 15, Giants 6

The Cardinals celebrated Old-Timers Night on Sunday night at Busch Stadium, scoring more runs in a home game against the Giants than they had scored in 26 years.

And no, unlike Sunday night, Adam Wainwright, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were not involved in the May 9, 1996 game when the Cardinals scored 16 runs.

Three of the oldest players in the majors all played a big role in this win, with Pujols even joining the historic night with his first career pitching performance in the ninth inning, allowing four runs on two home runs.

At the plate, Pujols reached base five times on two hits, two walks and on an error, scored a run and drove in a run. Molina hit his second homer of the year and also doubled in a four-RBI night, all in support of Wainwright.

Wainwright gave up two runs on three hits over six innings.

Wainwright and Molina set a major league record with 203 wins by a starting battery. They passed Warren Spahn and Del Crandall, who amassed 202 wins for the Boston/Milwaukee Braves from 1949-63.

The St. Louis duo has started 311 games together, third all-time behind Spahn/Crandall (316) and Mickey Lolich/Bill Freehan (324) of the Detroit Tigers from 1963-75.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had their most runs and hits, 17, in a game this season with 10 players getting at least one hit, seven players driving in at least one run and nine players scoring at least one run … Paul Goldschmidt got the big night started with a two-run homer in the first in a four-run inning and he also doubled twice while finishing with three RBIs … Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and Andrew Knizner, who replaced Molina in the sixth inning, had a two-run single and also got a third RBI when he was hit by a pitch … The three homers equaled the most the Cardinals have hit in a game this season, on opening day and also on April 12.

On the mound: Wainwright did not allow a hit until Luis Gonzalez got a clean single with two outs in the fifth. He then gave up a two-run homer to Joc Pederson in the sixth, finishing with five strikeouts and two walks … T.J. McFarland and Drew VerHagen each worked a scoreless inning of relief before Pujols, with the Cardinals leading 15-2, came in for the ninth for his pitching debut in his 2,988th career game in the majors. Pujols walked the first hitter he faced and also gave up a single before the two homers, one hit by Gonzalez, who came in from left field to get the final four outs for the Giants … Pujols’s career ERA is 36.00.

Key stat: In his last eight games Goldschmidt has gone 14-of-31, a .452 average, with two homers, seven doubles and nine RBIs.

Worth noting: The Cardinals have hit at least one homer in their last 11 games … Goldschmidt has reached base by either a hit or walk in his last 21 games while Juan Yepez, who had two hits and a walk, has reached in the first 11 games of his career … The Cardinals said pitcher Alex Reyes, out with a shoulder injury, has been shut down from throwing while they await the results of a second opinion on why he is experiencing continued soreness in his right shoulder … To make room for Wainwright on the roster, Jake Woodford was optioned to Memphis … Nolan Gorman hit his 14th homer for the Redbirds on Sunday.

Looking ahead: Miles Mikolas will get the start on Monday night as the Cardinals open a four-game series against the Mets in New York. The road trip also will include three games in Pittsburgh.

