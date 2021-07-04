Cardinals closer Alex Reyes named All-Star for first time in career

DENVER — It's been a long road for Alex Reyes as a Cardinals pitcher, but on Sunday, he got some news he had been waiting for his entire career.
Reyes was named to the National League All-Star team, joining third baseman Nolan Arenado as the Cardinals' representatives for the July 13 midsummer classic.
Coming into Sunday's game in Colorado, Reyes was 20 for 20 in save opportunities and held a miniscule 0.91 ERA.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was also likely in the mix for a reserve spot, but Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto got the nod to back up Buster Posey on the NL squad.
Reyes is joined on the National League team by starters:
C: Buster Posey (SF)
1B: Freddie Freeman (ATL)
2B: Adam Frazier (PIT)
3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: Nick Castellanos (CIN)
OF: Jesse Winker (CIN)
Reserves:
C: J.T. Realmuto (PHI)
2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)
3B: Kris Bryant (CHC)
SS: Brandon Crawford (SF)
2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)
3B: Eduardo Escobar (ARI)
1B: Max Muncy (LAD)
SS: Trea Turner (WSH)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)
OF: Kyle Schwarber (WSH)*
OF: Juan Soto (WSH)
OF: Chris Taylor (LAD)
And pitchers:
RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)
RHP: Yu Darvish (SD)
RHP: Jacob deGrom (NYM)
RHP: Kevin Gausman (SF)
RHP: Germán Márquez (COL)
LHP: Trevor Rogers (MIA)
RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)
RHP: Brandon Woodruff (MIL)
LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)
RHP: Craig Kimbrel (CHC)
RHP: Mark Melancon (SD)
RHP: Alex Reyes (STL)
Los Angeles Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani made history as the first player to ever be selected to the All-Star Game as both a pitcher, and batter.
You can click here for full rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado.
