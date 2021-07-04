Cardinals closer Alex Reyes named All-Star for first time in career

From top prospect, to oft-injured question mark to 2021 All-Star. Alex Reyes will be heading back to Denver for his first All-Star Game

DENVER — It's been a long road for Alex Reyes as a Cardinals pitcher, but on Sunday, he got some news he had been waiting for his entire career.

Reyes was named to the National League All-Star team, joining third baseman Nolan Arenado as the Cardinals' representatives for the July 13 midsummer classic.

Coming into Sunday's game in Colorado, Reyes was 20 for 20 in save opportunities and held a miniscule 0.91 ERA.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was also likely in the mix for a reserve spot, but Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto got the nod to back up Buster Posey on the NL squad.

Alex Reyes, All-Star.



You LOVE to see it! pic.twitter.com/CrZpKV3IR5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 4, 2021

Los Angeles Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani made history as the first player to ever be selected to the All-Star Game as both a pitcher, and batter.

You can click here for full rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado.