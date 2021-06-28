Cardinals shake up bullpen, demote Elledge and Woodford, call up Ramirez and Waddell

The Cardinals are shaking things up as they try to work out of their rough patch

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are shaking up their bullpen as the team continues to fall in the standings.

On Monday, the team announced it had promoted pitchers Roel Ramirez and Brandon Waddell from Memphis. In a corresponding move, pitchers Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford were optioned to Memphis and first baseman John Nogowski was designated for assignment.

Ramirez, 26,debuted with the Cardinals in 2020, and has posted a 4.67 ERA in 18 games of relief for Memphis so far in 2021. Waddell, 27, was claimed on waivers from Baltimore on June 6 and has appeared in seven career games in the Major Leagues with Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Baltimore. In five relief appearances in Memphis Waddell has a 2.57 ERA in seven innings.

We have selected the contract of RHP Roel Ramírez and recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (AAA).



RHP Seth Elledge and RHP Jake Woodford have been optioned to Memphis.



To make room on the 40-man roster, 1B/OF John Nogowski has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/bSTUCayQYy — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 28, 2021

Woodford has a 4.62 ERA in 25 and a third innings with the Cardinals this season, and Elledge pitched 11 and two-thirds innings for the Cardinals, racking up a 4.63 ERA.

Nogowski, 28, made the Opening Day roster out of spring training for the Cardinals, but struggled to get playing time. He hit .056 in 18 at-bats with the Cardinals this season.