Cardinals home opener brings downtown St. Louis to life

Many watched the game on large monitors and from balconies outside of the stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans with and without tickets celebrated a big win at the team’s home opener Thursday.

The 9-0 score against the Pittsburg Pirates sparked a shared victory for everyone inside Busch Stadium and across the downtown area. 5 On Your Side spoke to spectators to get their reactions.

“We're going to the World Series,” said one man who watched the game on a big monitor outside of Ballpark Village.

"We're over here in the Brew House and still see down in the stadium even though we're not in the game. Probably half the people don't even have tickets. You know. They are just here for the atmosphere,” a woman added.



“We didn't go in but we went down to Paddy O's and it was all good,” said Thad Rule, catching the game from Ballpark Village.



Rule was visiting the area from Canada with his wife.

“I'm guessing there's no better baseball city in the world other than St. Louis. It was a good day. We had a good time, man," Rule said.



Cardinal Way wasn't short of diehard fans sporting their blue and red gear, either.



“When it came to where they had the lockdown, oh I was sick. I was sick. I was like OK, wait a minute but they came on. Pujols came back. Yay for Pujols and Yardier. We are enjoying it. It was amazing,” said Paige Mosley.



St. Louis rapper Chingy was among the locals happy to see their favorite players back on the diamond and their home base thrive.



"Opening Day means new life in the city. It's a very special day. Especially knowing that Pujols came back. I think it's bringing a lot of attention to the city. A lot of money is going to be made," Chingy said.