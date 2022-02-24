Five biggest storylines heading into the NBA's second half | Locked On NBA

Can anyone catch the Suns in the West? Who will have won the Nets-Sixers trade? Who will win MVP? Check out the biggest storylines as the NBA returns Thursday.

NEW YORK — The NBA is officially back in action on Thursday night, returning to kick off the league's "second half."

Of course, the NBA regular season ends in less than two months so we're well over halfway already, but that's what we call it.

With the encroachment of the second half, it's time to look at some of the top storylines heading into it.

Will the Phoenix Suns dominance continue?

The Phoenix Suns have clearly displayed that they're no "one hit wonder" after their breakout year last year landed them the second best record in the NBA in the regular season and a berth to the NBA Finals before falling to the Bucks.

The Suns have the best record in the NBA at the break this season at 48-10, seven games ahead of the Warriors who are second in the West and 11 games better than anyone in the East.

Can the Suns keep this up? They were delivered bad news over the All-Star Break that star point guard Chris Paul has a fractured thumb and could miss the rest of the regular season, but he should be fine for the playoffs. They'll need to work hard to keep their standing in the West.

On the Locked On NBA "Best in the West Roundtable" Locked On Suns host Brendon Kleen explained why the Suns are so good this season and why they should be able to run through everyone in the West on their way to a second-straight Finals appearance. But, several of our other hosts explained why their teams could catch the Suns in the playoffs.

Will LeBron James and the Lakers make the playoffs?

For a second-straight season, the Lakers are dealing with massive injury problems relating to star forward Anthony Davis. With their 27-31 record at the break and a tumultuous season thus far, the Lakers sit at ninth in the Western Conference.

If it ended right now, the Lakers would be in the four-team play-in tournament for a second-straight year, with a chance to make the playoffs. But, with all of their problems, will they get there?

On the Locked On NBA "West Play-In" Roundtable, Locked On Lakers host Andy Kamenetzky and several of our other local hosts representing teams in the West discuss where the Lakers are at, and what teams will rise or fall in the second half.

Who will win the Nets-Sixers trade?

The biggest deal of the trade deadline was between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers moved Ben Simmons, who hasn't played yet this season and several other players to the Nets and the Sixers acquired star James Harden to help them try to make a Finals run in what is a jampacked Eastern Conference at the top.

The Nets currently sit at the 8-spot but are expecting to make a big jump up the standings when Kevin Durant is back and healthy, and with more Kyrie Irving involvement. Can Ben Simmons help them get where they need to be?

And, how dangerous is Philly's addition of James Harden for the rest of the teams at the top of the East?

On the Locked On NBA "Best in the East" Roundtable, our hosts representing the Bulls, Bucks, Heat and Cavaliers discuss the Harden-Simmons trade and how it will play out for each team.

Also, how hosts debate who will get the No. 1 seed in the East. The Heat and Bulls are currently tied at the top in the standings with the Sixers, Cavs and Bucks each just 2.5 games back.

Who will win MVP?

One of the biggest storylines heading into the NBA's second half each year is debating who will win the league's most valuable player award.

At the All-Star Break, there are arguably eight players still in the running.

According to oddssmakers in Vegas, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid leads the running as of right now. He's averaging a ridiculous 29.6 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game at the break as he guns for his first ever MVP award.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic sits second on oddssmakers boards right now followed by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then, it's Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.

In other awards to watch for, Cleveland's Evan Mobley has a firm grasp on the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award, according to oddssmakers. Miami's Tyler Herro has a hold on the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award and Memphis Ja Morant is well ahead in the race for Most Improved Player.

Phoenix's Monty Williams is the top candidate for Coach of the Year. Just behind him is Cleveland's J.B. Bickerstaff.

The NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award is still up for grabs between a handful of players including Utah's Rudy Gobert, Golden State's Draymond Green, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr.

Who will be contending for the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft?

Of course on the opposite end of the race for the No. 1 seeds is the "race" for dead last in the NBA.

Every year there's a big focus down the stretch on the "tankers," the fans hoping their teams will lose in order to get a better draft spot.

Of course in the NBA, we have a lottery to discourage teams from tanking. But, the worse you finish, the better your odds are to hold the top pick in the NBA Draft.

Right now the Detroit Pistons (13-45) and Orlando Magic (13-47) have the worst records in the NBA. They're followed closely by the Houston Rockets (15-43) and Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40).