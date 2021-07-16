Team USA replaces Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, with Keldon Johnson, JaVale McGee

After back-to-back days of player withdrawals from the U.S. men's basketball Olympic team, replacements were announced Friday.

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. men's Olympic basketball team continues to change ahead of the Toyko Games later this month.

Kevin Love withdrew from the Olympics this morning because of a right calf injury. On Thursday, it was announced that Wizards guard Bradley Beal would not be with the team for the Olympics due to health and safety protocols.

Team USA replaced the two players on Friday with Spurs guard Keldon Johnson and veteran center JaVale McGee, according to multiple reports. Both players were somewhat surprising choices for NBA fans. Johnson has been playing with the Olympic team as member of USA Select group.

McGee, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets last season, has won three NBA titles but has no Olympic experience.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On NBA Podcast is your daily NBA podcast giving you all the news, updates, rumors and analysis from around the league.

Team USA has faced adversity for the past week after two surprising exhibition game losses to Nigeria and Australia. Then, they had to cancel their scheduled exhibition rematch with Australia in Las Vegas on Friday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The U.S. roster will have little time together before its Olympic opener July 25 against France, especially considering Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are all on the team but still playing the NBA Finals.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Bucks Podcast is your daily podcast for all things Milwaukee Bucks. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.