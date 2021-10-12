NFL fantasy football start or sit Week 14: Taysom Hill, Amari Cooper, Dawson Knox

LOS ANGELES — Week 14 is here in the NFL as fantasy owners around the country are either making a last minute push for the playoffs, or already starting their playoff games.
On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.
Start: Taysom Hill, QB, Saints
Last start: 20.66 points
Week 14 matchup: at Jets
Start: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans
Last start: 8.12 points
Week 14 matchup: vs. Jaguars
Sit: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Last start: 12.36 points
Week 14 matchup: at Chiefs
Start: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
Last start: 8.70 points
Week 14 matchup: vs. Falcons
Start: AJ Dillon, RB, Packers
Last start: 20.00 points
Week 14 matchup: vs. Bears
Sit: Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos
Last start: 9.80 points
Week 14 matchup: vs. Lions
Start: Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns
Last start: 15.10 points
Week 14 matchup: vs. Ravens
Start: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers
Last start: 9.00 points
Week 14 matchup: vs. Bears
Start: Van Jefferson, WR, Rams
Last start: 16.10 points
Week 14 matchup: at Cardinals
Sit: Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens
Last start: 10.50 points
Week 14 matchup: at Browns
Sit: Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys
Last start: 6.10 points
Week 14 matchup: at Washington
Start: Dawson Knox, TE, Bills
Last start: 3.40 points
Week 14 matchup: at Bucs
Sit: Noah Fant, TE, Broncos
Last start: 7.30 points
Week 14 matchup: vs. Lions
Other players to start: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants; Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys; Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals; Russell Gage, WR, Falcons; Evan Engram, TE, Giants
Other players to sit: Devin Singletary, RB, Bills; Tevin Coleman, RB, Jets; Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans; Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos; Jared Cook, TE, Chargers