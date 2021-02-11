PD: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to be charged with DUI resulting in death after Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police say the two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and one person died. Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing charges after he was involved in a serious car accident in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of one person, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Police say the crash happened just before 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning involving two vehicles, including a Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ruggs III.

Officers responded to the scene and found the second vehicle, a Toyota, on fire and a deceased person was inside. That person has not been identified.

Police did identify Ruggs III, 22, has the other driver and said he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and will be charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

The Las Vegas Raiders released a statement on Tuesday saying they are aware of the crash involving Ruggs III and are "devastated" for the loss of life.

The Raiders drafted Ruggs III out of Alabama with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He leads the Raiders in receiving this year with 469 yards on 24 receptions.