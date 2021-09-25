Blues acquire St. Louis native in trade

The team also gets conditional 2022 pick in exchange for Zach Sanford

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are welcoming a new player to the team, but the athlete is no stranger to the city.

On Saturday, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the Blues have acquired St. Louis native Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford.

TRADE ALERT! We've acquired St. Louis native Logan Brown from the Ottawa Senators. https://t.co/Lb4LIxCyAo #stlblues #HeartlandOfHockey — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 25, 2021

Sanford, 26, has spent four of his five NHL seasons with the Blues. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward logged 16 points (10 goals, six assists) and 25 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games. Overall, Sanford has dressed in 209 career regular-season games, totaling 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists) and 84 penalty minutes.

The conditional draft pick is removed from the deal if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games this season.

Brown was originally drafted 11th overall by the Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft. Last season, the 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward posted nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 13 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators while serving two penalty minutes in one game with Ottawa. Overall, Brown has appeared in 30 NHL games, collecting nine points (one goal, eight assists) and six penalty minutes.