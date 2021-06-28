Blues set to play Minnesota Wild in 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field

The game was originally slated to be played on New Year's day 2021, but was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS — The Blues vs. Wild Winter Classic in Minnesota will happen.

The game was originally slated to be played on Jan. 1, 2021, but was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL announced on Monday the game would be played on Jan. 1, 2022 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The game will be the second Winter Classic for both the Blues and the Wild, with the Blues hosting the event at Busch Stadium back in 2017.

It has been 14 years since the first Winter Classic in Buffalo, New York.

The NHL also announced its slate of other big events for the 2021-2022 season on Monday.

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in Las Vegas at the traditional midpoint of the NHL season. The All-Star game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 2022 Navy federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be played at the home of the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Feb. 22, 2022 between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning.