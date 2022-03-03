Pierre Luc-Dubois scores in OT, Jets beat Blues 4-3

The Jets broke a two-game losing streak and have won 10 of their last 12 games in St. Louis. The Blues have lost five of seven.

ST. LOUIS — Pierre Luc-Dubois scored in overtime and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored 1:03 seconds apart in the third period to give the Jets a 3-2 lead Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 4-17-2 when trailing after two periods.

David Perron, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis.

Schenn scored from his knees off a pass from Jordan Kyrou with 2:11 left in regulation to it to overtime.

Connor blasted a shot past Jordan Binnington for his team-best 37th goal of the season with 12:27 left in regulation for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele scored his 22nd of just over a minute earlier.

Hellebuyck had given up four goals or more in each of his last six games. He improved to 20-21-9 in his NHL-leading 50th start of the season.

Binnington made 33 saves.

Tarasenko broke an eight-game scoreless skid by whipping a shot past Hellebuyck with 27 seconds left in the second period to put the Blues up 2-1.

Tarasenko, who also added an assist, reached the 20-goal mark for the seventh