St. Louis Blues partners with other organizations for blood drive

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with other organizations to help the community.
For the 15th consecutive year, St. Louis Blues Blood Drive is being held with the help of the American Red Cross, Bally Sports Midwest, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Nearly a week ago, the Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis. Due to the national shortage, people are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and help patients in need by donating on Thursday, Jan. 20.
All you have to do is head to the Red Cross website, and use the code: BLUES. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.
Fans will have the opportunity to donate blood at one of nine convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois:
MISSOURI
Enterprise Center
1401 Clark Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Ballwin Community Center
1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive
Ballwin, MO 63021
Noon - 7 p.m.
Centene Community Ice Center
750 Casino Center Dr.
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Noon - 7 p.m.
Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge
1515 Miller Road
Imperial, MO 63052
Noon - 7 p.m.
Favazza's on the Hill (Banquet Center)
5201 Southwest Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Noon - 7 p.m.
River Chase
990 Horan Dr.
Fenton, MO 63026
Noon - 7 p.m.
Old Hickory (Banquet Center)
1 Dye Club Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
Noon - 7 p.m.
The Heights
8001 Dale Ave.
Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Noon - 7 p.m.
ILLINOIS
American Legion Post 365
1022 Vandalia
Collinsville, IL 62234
Noon - 7 p.m.
You'll need a blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of identification to check in. Keep in mind, there are age, weight, and health requirements to be eligible to donate.
Donors will receive a specially designed, yellow Blues T-shirt, while supplies last.