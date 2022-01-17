St. Louis Blues partners with other organizations for blood drive

Donors have nine locations to choose from on Thursday, Jan. 20.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with other organizations to help the community.

For the 15th consecutive year, St. Louis Blues Blood Drive is being held with the help of the American Red Cross, Bally Sports Midwest, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Nearly a week ago, the Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis. Due to the national shortage, people are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and help patients in need by donating on Thursday, Jan. 20.

All you have to do is head to the Red Cross website, and use the code: BLUES. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

Fans will have the opportunity to donate blood at one of nine convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois:

MISSOURI

Enterprise Center

1401 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Ballwin Community Center

1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive

Ballwin, MO 63021

Noon - 7 p.m.

Centene Community Ice Center

750 Casino Center Dr.

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Noon - 7 p.m.

Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge

1515 Miller Road

Imperial, MO 63052

Noon - 7 p.m.

Favazza's on the Hill (Banquet Center)

5201 Southwest Ave

St. Louis, MO 63139

Noon - 7 p.m.

River Chase

990 Horan Dr.

Fenton, MO 63026

Noon - 7 p.m.

Old Hickory (Banquet Center)

1 Dye Club Dr.

St. Charles, MO 63304

Noon - 7 p.m.

The Heights

8001 Dale Ave.

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Noon - 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS

American Legion Post 365

1022 Vandalia

Collinsville, IL 62234

Noon - 7 p.m.

You'll need a blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of identification to check in. Keep in mind, there are age, weight, and health requirements to be eligible to donate.