East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden III decommits from Oklahoma

5-star wide receiver Luther Burden III is back on the recruiting market. The East St. Louis star is one of the best high school players in the country

ST. LOUIS — On Oct. 9, 2020, standout East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden III tweeted, “All I needed was an opportunity,” talking about his commitment to the University of Oklahoma. As he said that, other colleges were probably thinking all they needed was an opportunity, too.

Now less than a year after his initial tweet, Burden posted another tweet that will make some coaches smile — not the Sooners though.

He announced his decommitment from OU on Tuesday, tweeting, "respect my decision…..business move."

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide receiver is ranked the best at his position in Missouri and the 11th best player in the country according to ESPN’s Top 300 list.

A three-year varsity starter, Burden has scored 50 touchdowns in only 34 games to go along with 3,678 yards. He has only played one full season — his freshman campaign where he logged more than 1,100 yards.

A high school scandal ended Burden's sophomore season seven games into it, and the pandemic shortened his junior season.

Burden played seven games with Cardinal Ritter College Prep in 2020 before transferring to East St. Louis where he played five games this past spring.

Before his commitment to OU, Burden had offers from just about everywhere, including Missouri, Alabama and Georgia. He still has pictures in those uniforms on his Instagram page.

Burden will kick-off his senior season with the Flyers on August 27 at CBC High School at 7 p.m.