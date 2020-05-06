x
Report: Former Cardinal Ozuna injured in domestic disturbance with wife

The radio host who broke the story said Ozuna's wife was arrested after a two week police investigation and charged with domestic battery
St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna removes his helmet after popping out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 26, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Miami, former Cardinals outfielder and current Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna was injured in a domestic incident with his wife, Genesis.

According to Slater, Ozuna's wife allegedly hit him in the face with a soap dish, cutting him.

Slater said Genesis Ozuna was arrested after a two week police investigation and charged with domestic battery.

TMZ Sports posted Genesis Ozuna's booking photo and said she had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ozuna signed a one-year deal with the Braves this past offseason after two years in St. Louis. Ozuna hit 52 home runs and drove in 177 runs in his two seasons in St. Louis and hit .324 for the club in the 2019 postseason.


