The Blues might reside in St. Louis, but the entire state of Missouri has gotten in on the Stanley Cup celebration this summer. The University of Missouri marching band has given a tease to show they'll be continuing that trend.

"Marching Mizzou" as they're called, tweeted out this intriguing tease on Thursday.

Pretty awesome, right? The band appears to be gearing up for a Blues-themed formation during a halftime performance that recognizes the team's first ever Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues responded on Twitter with an amazed, "Are you for real?!!!".

It appears Marching Mizzou is for real, as they went on to reveal a date for they're Stanley Cup homage to the Blues.

The Tigers play South Carolina on September 21 at Faurot Field, with a kickoff time yet to be announced.

No word yet on if the actual Stanley Cup will be in attendance.

