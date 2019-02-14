Expectations can be precarious in the world of sports, none more so than baseball.

A baseball player debuts with projections soaring through the roof, leaving the mere human being sitting on the border of disappointment before he even competes in a game.

Upon being signed as an international free agent in 2010, Carlos Martinez immediately shot to the top ten rankings of the St. Louis Cardinals' prospect pool. Deemed to have "it" in spades, Martinez made his debut in 2013 out of the bullpen, throwing pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

It wasn't too long after that Martinez took over the mantle of rotation ace from Adam Wainwright in 2015 after the veteran pitcher suffered a season ending-and career crippling-Achilles injury.

Martinez won 14 games, struck out 184 batters in 179.2 innings, and made the All Star team.

A late season shoulder injury hampered the end of that campaign, but the young phenom made a quick recovery, compiling a 3.04 earned run average in 2016 in 31 starts.

He followed that up with 32 starts in 2017, firing two complete game shutouts while striking out 217 batters in a career high 205 innings. The ERA went up, but the WHIP decreased.

2018 was a hurdle for Martinez, where he started just 18 games due to a slew of injuries, and ended the season on extended bullpen duty for the first time in five years.

In addition to the disabled list frequency, the question of commitment and dedication to a role came up in Martinez talks. Performing the work in-between starts was reportedly hard to come by with Martinez. In pro sports, the prep can be as vital as the performance.

As spring training opens down in Florida, Martinez's name is penciled in as a starter, but I wouldn't say it's being cemented with permanent marker or pen anytime soon.

When asked about the still young (27 years old) pitcher, manager Mike Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux gave glass half-full answers, centering on Martinez's ability to start, yet leaving the idea of his bullpen role possibility open.

Here's the thing. Martinez needs to be, and should be, a starter in 2019. Mark it down in pen.

One truly injury-riddled season shouldn't deter the game plan for one of the most talented arms in the National League. It's almost as if his work from 2015-17 was completely erased due to a rough and tumble 2018 season. A season where he still produced a positive WAR and maintained a solid ERA/FIP correlation. Some people are acting like he became Garrett Stephenson overnight. Excuse yourself while I continue.

Martinez hasn't reached the Cy Young plateau that many projected him to reach, but that's not an indication that he isn't a very good starting pitcher who still has time to ascend.

When did it become obvious that the Cardinals should resort his talents to 60-80 inning duty with 15-20 saves coming out of it? How did this move into the conversation?

One troublesome season shouldn't suggest major changes. I'd like to move past this role question, but it's hard to read Shildt and Maddux's comments without circling back a few times. Do they see something we don't? Martinez's innings load increased every season from 2015 to 2017 before he ran into a variety of setbacks last season. A lot of guys can perform well in the bullpen; far fewer can compete in 30+ starts. That's where Martinez needs to be.

If the Cardinals have any qualms about Martinez, go out and sign Dallas Keuchel. Go out and sign someone. If not, place the man they refer to as Tsunami into the rotation, and let him run.

Putting Martinez in a permanent bullpen role would be like limiting a mustang with plenty of mileage left in it to the occasional car show at an auction. Egregious planning comes to mind.

Let Daniel Ponce de Leon, Dakota Hudson, Dominic Leone, Jordan Hicks, and a rehabbing Alex Reyes battle for the righthanded bullpen spots.

Keep Martinez in the rotation. That's where he can still be of best use to the Cardinals, a team reeling from three seasons of disappointment that needs all the firepower they can get. There's no upside to subjecting Martinez to a starter-reliever carousel. That's how you buy another ticket to the trainer's room.

Remember the guy isn't making ace money. Martinez is signed through 2021 to an extremely team-friendly deal that pays him $11.7 million each of the next three seasons. He has options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons that pay him $17 and $18 million, respectively.

Over the past four seasons, Martinez has produced 13.6 Wins Above Replacement via Baseball Reference. I'd say he's been a bargain thus far, even when placed against what many expected him to be. He's not making ace money, so stop shouting about it.

If 2019 goes downhill or Martinez fails to make the mental and physical adjustments, than you can reassess then. Forget about it right now. Show me how many other guys who can strike out 185 batters and put together a sub 3.50 ERA at a bargain rate. Go ahead, I'll wait.

Carlos Martinez may never become the projected ace that Fantasy Baseball team owners yearned for him to be years ago, but he is a very good starting pitcher who hasn't reached his ceiling yet. There's still room there to find out what is in store for Martinez. Don't take the bat out of his hands just yet.

Make no mistake, ladies and gentlemen. Carlos Martinez is, and should be, a starter.