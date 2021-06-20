Mascoutah boys track brings home school's first team sports title since 1979

The Indians finished with a team score of 51, edging out Eureka (45), East St. Louis (41) and Urbana (41) for the state crown

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — For the first time in 42 years, Mascoutah High School has a team state champion to celebrate.

Over the weekend, the Mascoutah boys track and field team took home the 2A state title at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The Indians finished with a team score of 51, edging out Eureka (45), East St. Louis (41) and Urbana (41) for the state crown.

This is the first state championship for any Mascoutah team since football won in 1979.

Along with the team state title, Mascoutah thrower Barry Evans won the individual state championship in discus, with a throw of 53.87m. He was also the runner up in the shotput.

Mascoutah is planning to honor its state champs with a parade and celebration on Monday, June 21. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. starting at Hartnett Street and finishing at the high school for a celebration at 6:00.