Dakota Hudson pitched in just 27.1 innings last season for the Cardinals.

But those were 27.1 impressive innings.

There's no guarantee he'll break camp as a starter with the big club, even after the uncertainty around Carlos Martinez, but Hudson is ready if his number is called.

Our Frank Cusumano sat down with the impressive young redbird for an extended interview at spring training in Jupiter.

The severity of Carlos Martinez's shoulder problems could throw a wrinkle in the starting rotation plans for the Cardinals.

What was thought to be one open rotation spot for the club could turn into two.

That would certainly give Hudson a better chance at cracking the starting rotation out of camp, where he could really show his true value.