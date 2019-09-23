ST. LOUIS — As expected, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost announced he’ll retire after this season.

According to USA TODAY Sports Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is expected to become the next manager.

In November 2018, the Royals hired Matheny as a special adviser for player development.

Matheny was dismissed from the Cardinals in July 2018. The move came after reports frayed relationships and questions about the leadership of veteran Bud Norris in the bullpen and clubhouse. In an exclusive story with 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano, Matheny said the story with Norris was misrepresented and he doesn't think that had much to do with the firing.

Story from July 2018 | TV Exclusive: Mike Matheny has no regrets after dismissal from Cardinals

