'I just kick and it goes far': Missouri Baptist's standout kicker is effortless in sport he just learned

Originally from Jamaica, Odaine Reed had big dreams once he touched down stateside

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — To play college football, one has to know the game.

Unless your name is Odaine Reid.

Originally from Jamaica, Reid had big dreams once he touched down in the states.

"More opportunities I would say, sportsman-wise, I was expecting to be discovered for soccer more," he said.

One day after soccer practice, he would be discovered alright, by Missouri Baptist head football coach Jason Burianek.

"My soccer coach actually held the ball on the 50-yard line which is actually a 60-yard field goal attempt," Reid said, describing his first time kicking a football.

"He booted it right through the uprights," coach Burianek recalled. "We went and grabbed him from there."

In just six weeks, Reid picked up a football and has almost mastered the sport.

"I can't even describe what it is, to be honest, because I just kick the ball, I just kick and it goes far," he said with a smile.

Just how far? Let's say he's good from 70 yards out. But that was just in practice. He's done about 53 yards in a game.

"It was pretty exciting for me personally because I really wanted to hit something," Reid said describing his new school record kick.

"You know he's a prodigy in my mind, to be able to walk out after a month, month and a half, and be able to kick a 60-, 70-yard field goal with a lot of accuracy is unbelievable," Burianek said.

Reid has reached milestones some kickers only dream of. Accolades meant to be celebrated with family, if only they knew.

"The funny part is I haven't told my parents that I'm playing football, so they are not familiar with me playing football at all," Reid said laughing.

"I ask him every week if he's asked his parents yet and he keeps telling me no," coach Burianek said.

Reid said his parents are under the impression he came to America to go pro in soccer, and he doesn't want to disappoint them.

"I'd probably tell them I'm playing football when I really make a big progress, you know," Reid said.

Progress coach Burianek thinks is totally obtainable.