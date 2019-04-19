Missouri forward Jontay Porter has officially declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

Porter announced the decision on Twitter Friday evening.

Porter declared for the draft last year as well, before eventually removing himself from the process.

Porter tore his ACL and MCL during a preseason scrimmage in 2018, forcing him to miss his entire sophomore season at Missouri.

He then re-tore his ACL while training with his brother, Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr., in Denver on March 23.

Porter was projected as a first round pick by many before his injuries, and now his draft position is very much up in the air. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds during his freshman season for the Tigers.