'LET'S GO CHIEFS!' says Missouri Gov. Parson announcing Super Bowl LVII wager with Pennsylvania governor

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced on Twitter Thursday that the state joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in a friendly wager on Super Bowl LVII.

Parson said in a video tweet Thursday morning that both administrations will take Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles flags down to Glendale, Arizona Saturday to autograph and exchange them.

Then, the loser will fly the other flag in their state capitol once the game is over, Parson said.

Parson made a prediction that the Chiefs will beat the Eagles 30-27.

“LET'S GO CHIEFS!” Parson said in a video tweet while looking forward to the game from the Missouri State Capitol.

“It’s a special year because it’s the 57th Super Bowl and I’m the 57th Governor,” Parson said.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

