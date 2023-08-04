Missouri History Museum exhibit to showcase St. Louis' love affair with soccer

Lately, the CITY SC has highlighted how big soccer is in our area, but St. Louis has always been a soccer town. For nearly 150 years, the sport has been in St. Louis in some form.



Historians trace soccer in this city all the way back to 1875. The museum will roll out interactive exhibits, films, and artifacts to "the full spectrum of St. Louis' soccer history," Missouri History Museum Director of Public History Sam Moore said.