Lutheran St. Charles High School wins first state football title

Lutheran St. Charles scored a touchdown with just six seconds left on the clock to capture the school's first-ever state championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Lutheran St. Charles High School football team can call themselves state champions for the first time in school history.

The Cougars defeated Lamar 33-27 on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Senior star running back Arlen Harris Jr. scored a touchdown with just six seconds left on the clock to put Lutheran St. Charles on top for the state title win.

Harris Jr. will be heading to Stanford to play next year.

Lutheran St. Charles finished the season with a 12-2 record. Their only losses came against Parker Lutheran (Colorado) and St. Mary's, who is playing for a state title of their own on Saturday.

Below is a look at some of our coverage of Lutheran St. Charles over the course of their state championship run.