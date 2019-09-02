ST. LOUIS – One great thing about the game of football is its ability to bring all kids together no matter their race.

"A football is brown, but you know when the football is being used in the field of play, it doesn't whether a black kid is carrying the ball or a white kid is carrying the ball," Festus head coach Russ Schmidt said.

Schmidt is a coach who has seen the best of both worlds. Prior to his stint in Festus, he spent a majority of his coaching career at Hillsboro before spending one year as a teacher in the Hazelwood School District. It was there where he learned a valuable life lesson.

"There's other people besides the white community that is involved in coaching and mentoring players," Schmidt said.

A year ago, Roosevelt head coach, Trey Porter, was eager to help the minority coaches and have the backs of his student-athletes. So, he and a few others came up with the Missouri Minority Coaches Association. Porter admits when it first started, they nearly hit a wall.

"When people see the word minority, they're running away or turning the other cheek thinking it's for black guys only," Porter said.

But it's the complete opposite said Porter who serves on the executive board.

"It's a 100 percent inclusive, everybody is welcome," he said.

St. Mary's head coach Corey Bethany said not only does this association teach coaches who aren't minorities how to interact with a minority player, but it also helps the kids score what they're looking for in the long run.

"All the college coaches can't get around to all the high schools so having an association and talking amongst each other helps get those kids to those places," Bethany said.

It's an association that is just beginning, but it's one that serves a purpose. Uniting all while helping our future stars.

"We need Caucasian coaches, we need Hispanic coaches, we need all the coaches to come together," Porter said.

"I believe it's our job to make sure we're taking care of those kids just like we are with the other side and getting the things they need in order to place themselves in a position to be successful not just in school but in life," Schmidt said.

To hear more from these coaches and how you can learn to interact with kids who come from different backgrounds, you can go to the Missouri Minority Coaches Association coaching clinic at the Lumiere Place Casino March 1 at 4 p.m. and March 2 at 9 a.m.