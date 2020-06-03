ST. LOUIS — We all know in the month of March, miracles are bound to happen, and that is exactly what Missouri State is looking for in this years' 2020 Arch Madness.

The Bears didn't have the season they hoped for, finishing at 15-16, and nobody expects them to go far in this tournament. They did, however, have an impressive home game record with 11 wins against 4 losses. They really struggled on the road, winning just 3 out of the 13 games. Missouri had a 9-9 record in conference play this season.

Senior guard, Keandre Cook, led the team this season with 14.6 points per game and 1.4 assists. Junior forward Gaige Prim was right behind him, averaging 13.6 points per game and 1.5 assists. They both earned "All-Valley Honors".

The Bears, seeded 6th, are up against 3rd seed Indian State tonight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Missouri State comes in the favorite, and let it be on record that the last time these two teams faced off, the Bears won 71-58.

A win tonight would advance the Bears to the semifinals against either Loyola or Valparaiso.

The Bears won their first and only MVC tournament back in 1992, lead by head coach Charlie Spoonhour. Dana Ford wants to end the 28 year drought and bring the MVC championship back to the state of Missouri.

