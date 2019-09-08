Missouri Athletics has announced a plan to begin selling alcohol inside Memorial Stadium starting in the upcoming 2019 season.

Missouri will start selling beer and wine throughout the stadium starting with the Tigers' September 7 opener against West Virginia.

"Based on the experiences of other institutions, we expect Mizzou football fans will appreciate this new option," Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement. "We also expect alcoholic beverage sales at Memorial Stadium will help reduce the incidents associated with binge drinking that can occur on game day. We consider that a win-win for our fans."

Currently, more than half of the power five schools in college football sell beer and wine at games.. However, you won't be able to bring any of your own inside from tailgating.

Missouri said alcohol sales will be cut off following the third quarter, and fans will only be able to buy two drinks per transaction.

