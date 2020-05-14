Missouri Youth Soccer Association releases COVID-19 guidelines to return to play

The first phase guidelines were designed for practices and tryouts only. They still prohibit physical contact that would take place in scrimmages and games, for now

ST. LOUIS — As Missouri begins its reopening process, youth soccer is ready to return in Missouri. On Saturday, youth soccer teams and organizations in certain districts will be able to resume training for the first time in more than two months.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Youth Soccer Associations released its plan under the first phase of the “Missouri Show Me Strong" recovery plan, effective May 16.

The plan consists of three pages of new safety guidelines to ensure player, coach, and parent safety. The new guidelines affect more than 32,000 players and coaches across the state.

MYSA director of coaching and player development Jeff Muhr said the plan was designed in collaboration with state officials, county executives, physicians and coaches.

"We've got to keep the kids, parents and coaches at that six-foot minimum distance,” Muhr said. “And then of course the equipment. We're encouraging that the kids use their own equipment. Bring their own ball."

"Once we get ready to head into phase two where some of that will be allowed, then we will readdress and add guidelines for that," Muhr said.

There’s still no set date for when the state will begin phase two.

St. Louis sports medicine doctor Rick Lehman said with these guidelines in play, he believes youth soccer should be able to resume safely.

"I think the real risk for kids is very, very small,” Lehman said. “So what's the risk? The risk is that one of the older coaches gets infected from one of the kids, and that's probably the biggest issue. But, I think the safety factor with the rules in place are very, very good."

MYSA guidelines recommend that parents take their child’s temperature before attending the activity. Lehman said he would take it a step further and recommend for there to be protocol for temperatures to be taken at the field with a non-invasive thermometer.

“Unfortunately, probably every kid should have his temperature taken,” Lehman said. “It’s a little bit of a pain, but, bring the kids up, it takes a second. Number two, and again a little bit of a pain, there should be a sign-in sheet for symptoms. So, if somebody’s been sick, or had the flu, etc, they probably should be disqualified.”

Lehman also added that he would highly encourage adults to stay in their cars as recommended.

"The only concern I would have is make sure that the coaches and the elderly parents, or the grandparents, kind of stay clear of the field,” Lehman said. “I think that's the most important thing."

MYSA said they will work with state and local officials, physicians and coaches to address updated guidelines when the second phase is announced by the state government.

For the full list of MYSA safety guidelines, visit missourisoccer.org.