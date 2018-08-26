COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2017 Missouri Tigers football season was one to forget ... until it wasn't.

The roller coaster season began with five straight losses before the Tigers went on a tear, winning six in a row and reaching the Texas Bowl. The 2018 season is approaching things differently.

The team has a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive scheme and a quarterback who is a Heisman favorite.

Watch the video to see the three things that will make or break the Tigers season in 2018.

