COLUMBIA, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues came marching into the Mizzou halftime show Saturday.

Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls honored the Blues by dedicating the entire halftime performance to the Stanley Cup champions.

The band started off with the classic song ‘St. Louis Blues’. They then marched into a hockey stick formation while the Golden Girls danced to the Blues’ anthem ‘Gloria’. The dance squad swapped out their golden sequins for yellow cropped tops and blue pants that would make Laura Branigan proud.

The band rounded out the eight-minute performance with Queen’s ‘We are the Champions’, but what they did on the field would make any St. Louis native who’s a Mizzou fan proud.

Marching Mizzou took the shape of the Gateway Arch with the letters ‘STL’ and then formed the Stanley Cup. The crowd could be heard chanting ‘Let’s Go Blues’ during the performance.

Photos: Mizzou halftime tribute to Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues

The tribute wouldn’t be complete without a couple of the champions in the house. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas returned to Memorial Stadium to make an appearance during the show.

The Stanley Cup champs also signed some of the band members’ drums, posed with Truman the Tiger and even banged Big MO to pump up the crowd.

Watch the entire Marching Mizzou halftime performance by clicking play in the video player below.

Mizzou ended up beating South Carolina 34-14 in the Tiger's SEC home opener.

