COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri men’s basketball team released its 2019-20 season nonconference schedule on Tuesday.

Mizzou’s nonconference schedule features 10 games in Missouri, including seven home games and trips to both Kansas City and St. Louis.

The Tigers begin head coach Cuonzo Martin’s third season at the helm on Nov. 6 vs. Incarnate Word at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers will then face Northern Kentucky on Nov. 8 at home before its first true road game at Xavier on Nov. 12. The matchup with the Musketeers will be Mizzou’s fifth since 2014 and ninth overall after the Tigers downed Xavier, 71-56, at home last season.

The team will return to Columbia for a two-game homestand against Wofford on Nov. 18 and Morehead State on Nov. 20 in preliminary Hall of Fame Classic games at Mizzou Arena. Wofford, which reached the Second Round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament last March, is one of seven teams on Mizzou’s non-league slate that have reached the Big Dance at least once in the past two years.

Mizzou travels to Kansas City for the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center on Nov. 25 and 26. It will mark Mizzou’s fourth time participating in the event and first time since 2015. The Tigers face Butler in the opening game at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Mizzou will then face either former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Oklahoma or Stanford on Nov. 26.

Following the Hall of Fame Classic, the Tigers host Charleston Southern on Dec. 3 before finishing up a home-and-home series with Temple in Philadelphia on Dec. 7. The two squads are 2-2 all-time against one another.

Martin’s group returns to Columbia to host Southern Illinois on Dec. 15. After their 16-point victory over Illinois a season ago, the Tigers look to start a winning streak in the annual Braggin’ Rights series when the rivals square off Dec. 21 at the Enterprise Center.

Mizzou rounds out its home nonconference slate on Dec. 30 vs. Chicago State. The Tigers’ final non-league game will be at West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 25. Mizzou hasn’t competed in the Challenge since 2014-15. It will be the Tigers’ first-ever trip to Morgantown and their fifth all-time meeting with West Virginia.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced later, along with the 18-game SEC slate.

Mizzou’s 2019-20 nonconference Schedule:

• Wednesday, Nov. 6 – vs. Incarnate Word

• Friday, Nov. 8 - vs. Northern Kentucky

• Tuesday, Nov. 12 – at Xavier

• Monday, Nov. 18 – vs. Wofford

• Wednesday, Nov. 20 – vs. Morehead State

• Monday, Nov. 25 – vs. Butler (HOF Classic in K.C.)

• Tuesday, Nov. 26 – vs. Oklahoma OR Stanford (HOF Classic in K.C.)

• Tuesday, Dec. 3 – vs. Charleston Southern

• Saturday, Dec. 7 – at Temple

• Sunday, Dec. 15 – vs. SIU - Carbondale

• Saturday, Dec. 21 - vs. Illinois (Braggin’ Rights in St. Louis)

• Monday, Dec. 30 – vs. Chicago State

• Saturday, Jan. 25 – at West Virginia