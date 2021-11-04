'I don’t want to live life in the shadows': Mizzou takes on No. 1 Georgia Saturday

Missouri takes on No. 1 Georgia this Saturday, in a game the Bulldogs are highly favored to win. Head coach Drinkwitz isn't faltering. He's excited for the chance.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he likes the challenge of his team taking on No. 1 Georgia.

Mizzou (4-4, 1-3) has the nation's worst rushing defense and is scheduled for a David vs. Goliath-like game against Georgia (8-0, 6-0) this Saturday.

"I'm excited...I love it," said Drinkwitz Tueday. Although Missouri beat Vanderbilt 37-28 last week, the odds are still against them for the Nov. 6 game. Georgia is favored to win by 39 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia is ranked first in the College Football Playoff ranking right now. But Drinkwitz isn't discouraged, in fact he's thrilled for the opportunity.

“Obviously as a head coach I’ve never gone against the No. 1 team in the country before, so that’s a pretty exciting opportunity,” Drinkwitz said.

While Drinkwitz is looking forward to the game, he's not denying the success of Georgia's team. He said the Bulldogs' defense is some of the best he's seen. Georgia's defense is currently leading the nation with 6.6 points per game.

“These guys are right there,” he said of the Bulldogs' defense. “They’ve got some really good players. Can really affect the quarterback.”

However, the Tigers aren't hopeless, Missouri's running back Tyler Badie leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nations rushing yards.

He'll play a key role against Georgia's defense that only allows 75.6 yards per game on the ground.