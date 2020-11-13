Braggin' Rights heads to Columbia | Mizzou wins coin flip for rights to host annual rivalry game against Illinois

The flip is official! Braggin' Rights is coming to Columbia in 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time since 1979, Missouri and Illinois will meet on the basketball court somewhere other than St. Louis. And for the first time since 1978, it'll happen in Columbia.

The "Braggin' Rights on Campus" coin flip took place Thursday night, and it was the Tigers tails who didn't fail.

College basketball reporter Andy Katz flipped the ceremonial coin with Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk and Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman present via Zoom, and it was the Mizzou logo that came out on top.

The annual rivalry game has traditionally been held in St. Louis since 1980, but won't take place in the gateway city this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri and head coach Cuonzo Martin are on a two-year winning streak in the rivalry, but the Illini begin the season with title hopes ranked in the AP Top 25.

The last Braggin' Rights game played in Columbia was won by the Illini, 69-57.

The game will be played on Dec. 12, but no fans are expected to be allowed in the stands.