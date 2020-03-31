NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is extending its league-wide initiative supporting minor league players during the COVID-19 outbreak through May 31, or until the beginning of the minor league season.

MLB said all players will continue to receive their medical benefits and may continue to use any balance they have in the College Scholarship Plan or Continuing Education Program.

This news follows MLB's original announcement on March 19 that provided interim support to the minor league players through April 8, which would have been the start of the minor league season.

Last week, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his family announced a donation of $250,000 to assist minor league players in the Cardinals' organization during the delay.

The Cardinals have also created a $1 million fund to help gameday employees during the stoppage, and honored the per diem for minor leaguers.

There is no official set date for play to begin again.

You can read the full release from MLB by clicking here.

