Cardinals fans will have some appointment television to watch on January 28.

MLB Network will be air a documentary on the Cardinals of the 1980's titled "Birds of a Different Game".

The documentary will highlight the "Whitey Ball" era of Cardinals baseball and the team's defense and speed focused teams during that era. The Cardinals won three National League pennants in the '80s, capturing the 1982 title against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Just in case you can't wait, here are a few previews of what you'll see Tuesday night.

Watch: Jack Clark calls his shot

Watch: Keith Hernandez comes through in the World Series

St. Louis native John Goodman will narrate the documentary.

It is also said to feature former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, players Ozzie Smith and Keith Hernandez, broadcasters Bob Costas and Al Michaels and St. Louis native and noted Cardinals fan Jon Hamm.

"Birds of a Different Game: The '80s Cardinals" is set to air on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. St. Louis time.

More Cardinals news

RELATED: Cardinals holding 1-day sales for Opening Day, premium game ticket packs

RELATED: 2020 vision … gazing into the crystal ball to make 10 predictions about the Cardinals season

RELATED: Losing Marcell Ozuna is fine, but do the Cardinals have enough offense to win the division?

RELATED: Cardinals re-sign veteran catcher Matt Wieters

RELATED: Marcell Ozuna signs 1-year deal with Atlanta Braves

RELATED: Cardinals theme tickets on sale Wednesday

RELATED: Commentary | As long as Yadier Molina plays like 'Yadi,' the Cardinals should keep paying him

RELATED: Yadier Molina open to playing past 2020, if Cardinals will have him

RELATED: Bill DeWitt Jr. says Cardinals don't have much wiggle room when it comes to payroll

RELATED: Adam Wainwright uses doubt as fuel, aiming to complete one last ride with the Cardinals