ST. LOUIS — Baseball fans had been waiting for Thursday for months. Opening day is one of the most cherished days on the sports calendar. Now, with the Major League Baseball season halted due to the spread of the coronavirus, opening day will have to wait.

However, MLB is still promising a full slate of games on Thursday.

The league is rolling out their own "Opening Day at Home" all day on Thursday, with a classic win from each Major League team broadcast nationally on various platforms.

Every Major League team will have one of its most classic fairly recent wins streamed on one of the league's digital or social platforms (Facebook, Twitter or YouTube). Every game will be streamed on MLB.com, and MLB Network will be playing classic opening day games all day long.

MLB is encouraging fans to use the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome to connect with each other while practicing social distancing and watching some of their favorite games from the comfort of their homes.

You might be able to guess which classic Cardinals game is getting the spotlight on Thursday....

That's right, the "David Freese Game", or Game 6 of the 2011 World Series will be broadcast at 10 a.m. central time on MLB's facebook page, as well as MLB.com.

You can check out the full slate of games airing tomorrow by visiting MLB.com, or clicking here.

