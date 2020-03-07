x
31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19, or 1.2%

1.2 percent of MLB players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as teams begin camp on Friday

NEW YORK — Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.

MLB and the players' association announced the results Friday as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start. Opening day has been reset for July 23, the latest in baseball history.

The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams, according to results of the samples sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah. There were 3,185 samples collected and tested through the first week of intake testing.

Individual players have not been identified, but some teams have raised suspicions by placing players on an injured list this week without announcing an injury.

