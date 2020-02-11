Astros extend qualifying offer to George Springer

Springer has until Nov. 11 to make a decision.

HOUSTON — The Astros have extended a qualifying offer to George Springer, general manager James Click announced Sunday.

Springer is entering free agency for the first time in his career.

The lifelong Astros outfielder hit .265 in 51 games in 2020 with 37 runs scored, 14 home runs and 32 RBI. He led the club in runs, home runs and OPS (.899). In 13 postseason games, Springer hit four home runs with 10 RBI.

Sunday was the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to players entering free agency.

The deadline for players to accept or decline qualifying offers is 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The Astros didn't extend qualifying offers to any other eligible players. Those who didn't receive a qualifying offer are now free to sign with any team.

Raley staying

Houston also exercised an option on left-hander Brooks Raley, a deal calling for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and a $250,000 salary in the minors.

The 32-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati on Aug. 10. He went 0-1 with a 3.94 ERA and one save in 17 relief appearances for the Astros and 21 games overall. He pitched scoreless relief in five of six playoff appearances.

He entered with a tie score in Game 3 of the Division Series against Oakland and allowed a pair of sacrifice flies in a 9-7 loss.