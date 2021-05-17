Astros announce maximum capacity allowed at Minute Maid Park for remainder of season

The Houston Astros said they are increasing to maximum capacity at Minute Maid Park, starting with the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 25.

HOUSTON — The Astros will once again have a full crowd at Minute Maid Park.

The team announced that it's increasing to maximum capacity at the ballpark for the remainder of the season, beginning with the series against the Dodgers on May 25.

As of right now, tickets are on sale for games through June 3. The team said it has made additional seats available for those games. Single-game tickets for games past that date will go on sale on May 28.

Also announced Monday, fans who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask once inside the stadium. Fans who are not vaccinated are "encouraged to continue to wear masks - masks will be made available to fans as they enter the ballpark," the team said.

Astros employees and Game Day staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination prior to removing their masks while on site," the Astros said. "Astros-owned Minor League affiliates, which are the Sugar Land Skeeters, Corpus Christi Hooks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will also move to maximum capacity for the remainder of their seasons and follow the same mask policies as the Major League club."