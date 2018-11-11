Supermodel Kate Upton announced Saturday she gave birth to her daughter with husband and Houston Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander.

Genevieve Upton Verlander was born to the star couple Wednesday, according to Upton's post.

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

The two have been married for a year after dating for several years prior. Upton announced her pregnancy earlier in July.

