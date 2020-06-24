Blackmon, 2 other Rockies, test positive for COVID-19

The positive tests came after workouts at Coors Field that have been taking place the last couple of weeks.

DENVER — Three members of the Colorado Rockies organization, including star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, have tested positive for COVID-19, 9NEWS confirmed Tuesday night.

The positive tests came after workouts at Coors Field that have been taking place the last couple of weeks.

MLB confirmed late Tuesday night it would have a 60-game season in 2020, with spring training opening July 1 and the first games happening July 23 or July 24. The vast majority of games are slated to be in team's home ballparks, which would include Coors Field.

There will a special-injury related designation during the 2020 season for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to participate in games. It's unclear if Blackmon and the others will need to start spring training on that list.