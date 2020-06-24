x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

mlb

Blackmon, 2 other Rockies, test positive for COVID-19

The positive tests came after workouts at Coors Field that have been taking place the last couple of weeks.

DENVER — Three members of the Colorado Rockies organization, including star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, have tested positive for COVID-19, 9NEWS confirmed Tuesday night. 

The positive tests came after workouts at Coors Field that have been taking place the last couple of weeks.

MLB confirmed late Tuesday night it would have a 60-game season in 2020, with spring training opening July 1 and the first games happening July 23 or July 24. The vast majority of games are slated to be in team's home ballparks, which would include Coors Field. 

There will a special-injury related designation during the 2020 season for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to participate in games. It's unclear if Blackmon and the others will need to start spring training on that list. 

RELATED: Rockies history at 60-game mark says they have a chance in 2020

RELATED: MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks

RELATED: Douglas County's Williams agrees to terms with Rockies

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports